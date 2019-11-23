Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Edward Singh Johal. View Sign Obituary

JOHAL, Herbert Edward Singh July 23, 1955 - November 13, 2019 It is with profound shock and sadness we announce the passing of Herb Johal from an unknown and short battle with liver cancer. Herb passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Herb was predeceased by his loving wife of 29 years Denise, his mother Mary, his father Genty, sister Linda and brother Gary. He is survived by his brother Jim (Elaine), sisters Lori and Lisa Edwards (Andrew), and many nieces and nephews. Born in Victoria, BC, Herb never ventured far from his hometown. He was a truck driver and worked for BC Forest Products and Circle 6. Herb will be remembered for his love of many motorcycles, a good party and telling of many stories. Many thanks to all the amazing doctors and nurses in the ICU at VGH, and the caring staff at Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated. We will all miss you. Ride on





