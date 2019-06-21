RAYNOR, Herbert Eric January 2, 1939 - June 15, 2019 Eric was an island boy and grew up in Nanaimo and Port Alberni. He later became a teacher and spent several years teaching in Quesnel returning to Nanaimo where he spent the rest of his career at Wellington Secondary School, before retiring to Victoria. Eric loved his career, he was an inspirational shop teacher and an expert craftsman; many students learned about motors, furniture and the trades under his watch. Eric was also passionate about boats, in his youth he raced speed boats, he became an avid fisherman and he loved camping. Eric was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife Grace of 49 years and daughter Moira (J.J. Atterbury) as well as having a large and extensive family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm in the basement of the Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive, Victoria. This will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 5:30 pm upstairs in the church. In lieu of flowers please donate in Eric's memory directly to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 21 to June 22, 2019