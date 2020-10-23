Herb passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 with loving family at his side. He was born on November 5, 1930, on the family homestead in the small northern farming community of Progress, B.C. (near Dawson Creek). He was the last survivor of 11 siblings. After completing high school, Herb worked in farming, was a logger, and then became an Electronics Technician working for the BC Telephone Company for 33 years. He started with BC Tel on the Queen Charlotte Islands, then relocated to Ucluelet and Nanaimo, where he finished his career. He spent the last 4 years of his life in Victoria.



In his younger years he played baseball and was a ribbon winner in Logger's Sports. He was a moose hunter in the Peace River Country right up until age 85 and also enjoyed fishing. He retired at age 56 and for the next 25 years he and his wife, Bev traveled to all 7 continents. He loved to travel to new places, exploring the diversity of many world cultures. Herb was a devoted father, and he enjoyed taking his girls to the beach, camping, on summer vacations, skating, swimming, and coaching softball. He instilled a great love for walking in nature and the outdoors and had a passion for gardening, teaching his girls everything he knew. He liked providing for his family, but it also brought him great pleasure sharing his experience and stories with family and friends. He loved watching his grandsons play hockey and holding his great grandchildren on his lap - a big warm smile lighting up his face.



Herb is lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 65 years, Beverley Holley, and their four daughters, Linda Dodds (Steve), Cheryl Crowther, Karen Massingham (Kevin) and Janis Smith, and their families, including 7 grandsons and 9 great grandchildren.



Given COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be holding a Celebration of Life until a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



