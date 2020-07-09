CALDER, Herbert John We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. H.J. (John) Calder. He was 85 years old. John Calder was born on May 9, 1935 to Herbert and Mary (Cunningham) Calder in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland. John died at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, Canada on July 3, 2020 while being comforted by Carmel, his loving wife of 52 years. John was predeceased by his four older sisters Mary "Molly", Florence "Flo", Selena "Lena" and Margaret "Margie". He is survived by Carmel, their three sons Kieran (Pare), Alan (Kursti) and Brian, and their grandchildren Ella, Jasper, Annabel and Matthew. John graduated from the Medical School at the University of Glasgow. He practiced medicine in London where he met Carmel Ann Noonan. John and Carmel were married in Blackrock, Dublin, Ireland on October 21, 1967. John and his young family immigrated to Canada in 1970. They first arrived in Merritt, BC where John worked at the Nicola Valley General Hospital while training to re-certify in orthopaedics in Canada. They relocated to Vancouver and then to Victoria where John established a successful practice in Orthopaedic Surgery. During his career, John treated and touched the lives of thousands of residents of Victoria and Southern Vancouver Island. He was known for his thoughtfulness, compassion, hard work, humour and quick wit. In retirement, John and Carmel enjoyed travelling, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed. A small family gathering will be held to honour John's life. A funeral mass at Holy Cross Catholic Parish will be planned at a later date when his eldest son and other family members are able to travel to Victoria. Messages of condolence may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Thanks to Father William Hann and to the staff at the BC Cancer Clinic and the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their care and support during his treatment.