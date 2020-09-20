1/1
Herbert Maxwell Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THORNTON, Herbert Maxwell 26 December, 1929 - 7 September, 2020 Herb was the only child of Herbert and Mary Anna Maxwell (Clegg) Thornton. Born and raised in Lancashire, England, Herb trained in law and worked in England, the (then) Colonies, and Canada. His long and happy retirement included fishing, gardening, photography, and cryptic crosswords. He died suddenly after working in his beloved garden. He was a quiet and warmhearted man who will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Iris and son, Richard. No service by request. A scattering of his ashes will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved