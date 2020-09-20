THORNTON, Herbert Maxwell 26 December, 1929 - 7 September, 2020 Herb was the only child of Herbert and Mary Anna Maxwell (Clegg) Thornton. Born and raised in Lancashire, England, Herb trained in law and worked in England, the (then) Colonies, and Canada. His long and happy retirement included fishing, gardening, photography, and cryptic crosswords. He died suddenly after working in his beloved garden. He was a quiet and warmhearted man who will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Iris and son, Richard. No service by request. A scattering of his ashes will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com