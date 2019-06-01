Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Thomas Cordingley. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

CORDINGLEY, Herbert Thomas May 9, 1932 - May 23, 2019 Born in Athabasca, Alberta, Herb moved to Victoria in 1940. Growing up on the waterfront in View Royal, Herb developed a deep love of the ocean at his front door and the city where he studied, worked, fell in love and built a business and a family. Herb studied at Vic High's Fairey Tech, developing his aptitude for electrical work. His apprenticeship and journeyman years took him up and down the Island, where he installed wiring in pulp mills, prisons, schools and houses. He used his travels to check out the best fishing spots on the Island; Campbell River and Sooke were two of his favourite places to fish for sockeye and King salmon. Herb married his sweetheart, Geraldine, in 1954. They had many happy years of marriage, raising their four children, Katie, Kevin, Colleen and Kimberley, in Saanich and Happy Valley. During those years, Herb co-founded Bescor Electric with his partner, George Bessler. The work was hard but good; Herb's boundless energy helped him balance his work and home life. He built his business like he built his houses: with gusto, precision, and an appreciation of the task at hand. In 1977, Herb accepted a job as a Project Manager with Dillingham Construction. The work took him away from the Island, sending him to massive construction projects all over Western Canada, and as far afield as Grenada. The job was demanding, but Herb enjoyed the travel and the challenge of finishing the project on time and on budget. Herb was a great storyteller. He loved to recount the years growing up with his sisters Sheila, Peggy and Alice, sharing anecdotes about his family, his then-rural neighbourhood, and the city he helped build. As a boy, Herb saw Emily Carr wheeling her monkey, Woo, around in a pram; as a young man, Herb witnessed a Victoria that few have seen, an underground world of secret tunnels and forgotten rooms. Herb saw the heart of old Victoria as he helped rebuild it into a modern city; the stories he shared helped his friends and family appreciate and understand the streets they traversed in their everyday lives. In retirement, Herb moved to Ladysmith with his wife, Gerry, in 2006. He enjoyed hiking the trails around town; up before the sun, Herb walked kilometres a day well into his 80's. After a brief battle with mesothelioma, Herb passed away at Chemainus Health Centre with family and his dear friend Brenda Kinder by his side, at sunset on a rising tide. When we look at the ocean now, we are reminded of Herb's abiding love of the water, and this island he was proud to call home. Memorial Service to be held at a later date.







CORDINGLEY, Herbert Thomas May 9, 1932 - May 23, 2019 Born in Athabasca, Alberta, Herb moved to Victoria in 1940. Growing up on the waterfront in View Royal, Herb developed a deep love of the ocean at his front door and the city where he studied, worked, fell in love and built a business and a family. Herb studied at Vic High's Fairey Tech, developing his aptitude for electrical work. His apprenticeship and journeyman years took him up and down the Island, where he installed wiring in pulp mills, prisons, schools and houses. He used his travels to check out the best fishing spots on the Island; Campbell River and Sooke were two of his favourite places to fish for sockeye and King salmon. Herb married his sweetheart, Geraldine, in 1954. They had many happy years of marriage, raising their four children, Katie, Kevin, Colleen and Kimberley, in Saanich and Happy Valley. During those years, Herb co-founded Bescor Electric with his partner, George Bessler. The work was hard but good; Herb's boundless energy helped him balance his work and home life. He built his business like he built his houses: with gusto, precision, and an appreciation of the task at hand. In 1977, Herb accepted a job as a Project Manager with Dillingham Construction. The work took him away from the Island, sending him to massive construction projects all over Western Canada, and as far afield as Grenada. The job was demanding, but Herb enjoyed the travel and the challenge of finishing the project on time and on budget. Herb was a great storyteller. He loved to recount the years growing up with his sisters Sheila, Peggy and Alice, sharing anecdotes about his family, his then-rural neighbourhood, and the city he helped build. As a boy, Herb saw Emily Carr wheeling her monkey, Woo, around in a pram; as a young man, Herb witnessed a Victoria that few have seen, an underground world of secret tunnels and forgotten rooms. Herb saw the heart of old Victoria as he helped rebuild it into a modern city; the stories he shared helped his friends and family appreciate and understand the streets they traversed in their everyday lives. In retirement, Herb moved to Ladysmith with his wife, Gerry, in 2006. He enjoyed hiking the trails around town; up before the sun, Herb walked kilometres a day well into his 80's. After a brief battle with mesothelioma, Herb passed away at Chemainus Health Centre with family and his dear friend Brenda Kinder by his side, at sunset on a rising tide. When we look at the ocean now, we are reminded of Herb's abiding love of the water, and this island he was proud to call home. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close