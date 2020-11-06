It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herbert (Tug) Wilson on October 28, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Tug passed quietly in his sleep after a short illness. Tug was pre-deceased by his wife Ann Patricia Wilson (nee Duffy), who died in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2006. Tug is survived by family and friends across the globe. Tug was born in Liverpool, England, on April 4, 1922. He had a long and distinguished career in the British Army. During the Second World War, Tug saw service in North Africa, Italy, and Germany. After the war, Tug was posted to Europe and Africa and had a lifelong love affair with Kenya. After his final posting in Ottawa, Canada, Tug retired from the British Army and he and Ann decided to remain in Canada. They settled initially in Ottawa, where he worked for Canada Post, and subsequently in Alberta, where he worked in the Department of Transportation. Alberta became Ann and Tug's second home. He loved Alberta and the Rockies, and he talked ceaselessly of the "Big Blue Sky." After Ann passed, Tug moved to Victoria, British Columbia, to be closer to family.



Tug lived for over 14 years at the White House. He took great pleasure in telling people this and always enjoyed the smile that it brought to people's faces once they realized that he meant the White House on Beach Drive, not the one in Washington, D.C. He was a regular at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, he went religiously four times a week, and always ensured that he was there early enough to be first up the steps. He enjoyed "beating the young guys"! In the 14 years since his move to British Columbia, Tug made many wonderful and enduring friendships, which he cherished until the end.



Unfortunately, Tug's last few months were met with illness. Tug was admitted to the Royal Jubilee Hospital in September 2020. After a short period there, Tug was transferred to the Victoria Hospice, where he passed. We are forever grateful for the care Tug received at both institutions - particularly the care staff in unit SW4 of the RJH, Patient Care Centre. The staff could not have been kinder to him.



In keeping with Tug's wishes, there will be no formal services. If you wish, a donation may be made in Tug's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



Tug will be sorely missed by his family and friends who take comfort in the fact that he is reunited with Ann, the love of his life. Now, instead of looking up at the "Big Blue Sky," he is looking down from there and watching over all of us.



Rest well.



