KORNATZ, (Herm) Herman April 27, 1939 - December 6, 2019 Herm passed peacefully at home and without pain. During decades of cancer treatment, he showed amazing strength, patience and bravery. Always kind, friendly, loyal, caring and humble. He leaves his beloved wife Cair/ Carolyn, son Keith (Carrie), stepchildren Kelly (Robert) and Darren (Chosa), and 5 grandchildren. VP of Finance and of Data One in USA until he and Carolyn were lured to North Saanich by "no mosquitoes, no snow and no humidity" in 1991. Herm was well known as an expert in US taxes and left a huge void upon retirement. He enjoyed volunteering as a Sidney Lion and with ESS Personal Services, and boating, train travel and cruises with Cair. A man of few words and abundant deeds, Herm, deeply and forever loved. Special thanks to our amazing BC Cancer Agency - Deeley Research Centre. Dr. David Saltman and Dr. Charles Ludgate extended Herm's life, despite Stage 4 Prostate (20 yrs) and Stage 4 Lung (6 yrs) Cancers. He was buried in the Kornatz family plot in Illinois, with military honours, US Marine. His funeral program and photos can be found at https://www.davenportfamily.com/obituary/Herm-Kornatz.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020