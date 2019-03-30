It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear mother, Hilda Marie Falconer on March 26, 2019.
Hilda will forever be loved, remembered and missed by her daughter Lloy, sister-in-law Maureen Crofts, many nieces and nephews, their families, and cherished friends. Hilda is pre-deceased by her husband Art in 1985, three sisters, and three brothers.
A memorial service for family will be held at McCall Gardens at 2:00 pm on April 13
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019