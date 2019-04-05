Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda May PEACOCK. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear mother, Hilda May Peacock, on March 10, 2019, after a short illness. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Lesley (Bud) Fehr, Anne (Jim) Munroe, and by her son, Philip (Sue) Peacock; by her grandchildren Vanessa, Gillian (Roland), Ryan, Elizabeth (Scott), and Graham (Nahanni). She will also be missed by her great grandchildren, Zaya, Jake, and Owen, as well as her nieces and nephews and their families in England.



Hilda was predeceased in 2008, by her loving husband Raymond (Danny), and earlier by her parents, her two brothers, Jack and Noel, and by her sister, Betty.



She was born on May 1, 1926, to Muriel and Reuben Kiddle in the village of Yarm, North Yorkshire, England, a place she held close to her heart for her entire life. Hilda's teenage years were spent during World War II in Stockton-on-Tees, where she met Danny. They were married in 1949, and in 1954, they emigrated to Canada with their daughters, living the rest of their lives in Victoria, B.C. where their son, Philip, was born.



Hilda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the heart of her family and will always be honoured for the love and attention she gave them.



Hilda was truly interested in people. Her kindly, positive nature, sense of fun, and winning smile won her many lifelong friends in Canada.



Although leaving England was so difficult for her, Hilda resolved to create a happy, loving home for her family, and it is this legacy that she leaves behind to be forever remembered



Our dearest mother, always in our hearts and never forgotten.



A memorial service will be held at Church of Our Lord at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.



In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, may be made to the B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation.

