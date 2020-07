SCHLENDER, Hilda October 1, 1930-June 13, 2020 Hilda passed away peacefully at George Road Hospital in Victoria, BC. She was born on October 1, 1930 in Eatonia, Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Schlender and son Ross Schlender. Hilda is survived by her granddaughter, Chloe Schlender. Hilda was an accomplished gardener and enjoyed crocheting and needle point. Her family would like to thank the care providers at Gorge Road Hospital and will be celebrating her life privately.