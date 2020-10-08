After a brief illness in her 99th year, Vera passed away at the Heights at Mt. View. Loving wife to Charles (Jack) who pre-deceased her. Loving mother to Jack (jr.), mother in law to Maureen, grandmother to Claire, sister to Doris (Cooper) and Maureen (Carlson) who survive her, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Vera served proudly in the RCAF in WW2, was a member of the RCAF Assoc. and Legion after the war, and served for many years as a school secretary in SD61 after moving to Victoria on her husband's retirement. She is remembered as an avid golfer until her latter years, and a fine traditional British cook. A Covid-19 funeral will be held. In lieu of attendance or flowers, donate to the Canadian Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Society, or Canadian Red Cross.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store