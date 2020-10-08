1/1
HILDA VERA GOUGH
October 07, 1921 - September 17, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HILDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brief illness in her 99th year, Vera passed away at the Heights at Mt. View. Loving wife to Charles (Jack) who pre-deceased her. Loving mother to Jack (jr.), mother in law to Maureen, grandmother to Claire, sister to Doris (Cooper) and Maureen (Carlson) who survive her, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Vera served proudly in the RCAF in WW2, was a member of the RCAF Assoc. and Legion after the war, and served for many years as a school secretary in SD61 after moving to Victoria on her husband's retirement. She is remembered as an avid golfer until her latter years, and a fine traditional British cook. A Covid-19 funeral will be held. In lieu of attendance or flowers, donate to the Canadian Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Society, or Canadian Red Cross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved