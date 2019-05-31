Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hildegard Stein. View Sign Obituary

STEIN, Hildegard (née Hönicke) It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Hildegard Stein (née Hönicke) announces her peaceful passing early in the morning on May 28, 2019 in Victoria, BC, in her own home cared for by her niece, Judyth Fry. She is now asleep and awaiting the first Resurrection. Hildegard was born to Otto and Paula Hönicke on May 5, 1920 in Oschatz, Germany. She was a nurse in the army during WWII. Hildegard came to Canada in the '50s and settled in Victoria with her parents and brother. Her sister and family came later. Hildegard leaves behind her son, Timothy Mayer; her stepson, David Stein (Linda); and her sister, Edith Szerepi (Joseph). She will also be lovingly remembered by all of her extended family. She is preceded in death by her baby daughter, Mildred Mayer; her brothers Eberhardt and Hans (Ilse) Hönicke; and her two husbands, John Mayer and Ernie Stein. The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 7:30 pm preceded by a potluck supper (6 pm) at the Victoria SDA Church at 983 Pandora Street, Victoria BC.





STEIN, Hildegard (née Hönicke) It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Hildegard Stein (née Hönicke) announces her peaceful passing early in the morning on May 28, 2019 in Victoria, BC, in her own home cared for by her niece, Judyth Fry. She is now asleep and awaiting the first Resurrection. Hildegard was born to Otto and Paula Hönicke on May 5, 1920 in Oschatz, Germany. She was a nurse in the army during WWII. Hildegard came to Canada in the '50s and settled in Victoria with her parents and brother. Her sister and family came later. Hildegard leaves behind her son, Timothy Mayer; her stepson, David Stein (Linda); and her sister, Edith Szerepi (Joseph). She will also be lovingly remembered by all of her extended family. She is preceded in death by her baby daughter, Mildred Mayer; her brothers Eberhardt and Hans (Ilse) Hönicke; and her two husbands, John Mayer and Ernie Stein. The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 7:30 pm preceded by a potluck supper (6 pm) at the Victoria SDA Church at 983 Pandora Street, Victoria BC. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close