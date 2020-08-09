Born Holly Diane Kendrick, Mom left the world on her own terms surrounded by her loving family. She will be missed by her daughters and sons-in-law, Yvette Guigueno (Terry Glavin), Michelle Martens (Tim), Renée Guigueno and Paul VanParidon along with grandchildren Zoe Guigueno, Eamonn and Conall Glavin, Skyler and Meeka Martens, Esmé Wielenga (Nick), Aidan VanParidon and great-grandchild Annika Diane Wielenga. Holly is survived by her sister Jade Howe and brother Clive Howe. Thank you to her special friend Jim Cuthbert and many friends – lifelong and new - in Victoria and Saskatoon, who were much loved by Holly.



On her father’s side, Holly was a direct descendant of HBC explorers and settlers including Peeohpeeoh, one of the earliest Hawaiians in the colony and Ovid Allard of Fort Langley. Her First Nations ancestry included strong women from the Kwantlen nation such as Catherine Kwantlen and Julia Apnaut.



On her mother’s side her lineage traced back to the earliest colonies in the Americas as part of the Great Puritan Migration, eventually settling in New Brunswick as United Empire Loyalists.



Mom was a kind person who was intolerant of gossip, racial slurs, mean jokes and bullies. She loved social dancing, scrabble, thrift shopping, and a good meal. She had seven last names in her life – and her final name she chose herself. Holly Diane. No gathering will be held at this time, but mom wanted a dance for her memorial and that promise will be kept when we can gather again.



