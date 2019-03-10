Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Holly Jean Beattie. View Sign

BEATTIE, Holly Jean (nee Malaka) On March 5, 2019, Holly died peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family. Born in 1951, Holly was raised on a farm with eight brothers and sisters outside of Three Hills, Alberta. Holly was the third-youngest and named appropriately after the Christmas plant, holly, as she was born on Boxing Day. Ambitious and extremely intelligent, she left the farm to head to University in Edmonton. Her dream was to become a teacher. She was a devoted teacher who went above and beyond the call of duty for thirty-four years in the City of Calgary. Holly also wrote and published books, award-winning plays, and created, designed and produced children's board games. She raised three children, making endless sacrifices to take care of them, and provided great care, leadership, guidance and assistance in the upbringing of her cherished and beloved granddaughter, Lara and ensuring her morals and integrity were instilled in her and her grandson, Noah. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberley and Allison, and her son, Bryan (Ana), as well as her four grandchildren, Noah, Lara, Benjamin and Layla. She will be lovingly remembered as simply "Mom". Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019

