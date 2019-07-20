Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hoog Sandra L. (Murphy) de. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mom. The daughter of Ivan Patrick and Lillian Ellen Murphy, Sandra was born in Winnipeg, MB on September 30, 1947. Before age 2, her family moved to Victoria, BC where she lived until a move to Prince Rupert, BC in December 2017.



Sandra is survived by her step-mother Grace, her siblings Patricia, Brian (Linda) and Wayne (Heather), her daughter Angela (Mike), her son Ian (Tanya), and grandchildren Elija, Rowan and Jonas, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and step-siblings.



Mom was a woman of love and friendship. Quick with a warm smile, she could strike up a conversation with anyone, and as a result, nurtured many friendships. She loved nature, wildlife, and was an amazing gardener.



Service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 460 McBride St., Prince Rupert, BC.



A potluck gathering for Victoria area family and friends will take place at Mt. Doug Park (Picnic Area B) from 1-4 pm on August 10, 2019. Mom loved a good picnic so bring a blanket or chair, your favourite picnic food, and a story or photo to share. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Published in The Times Colonist on July 20, 2019

