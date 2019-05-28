Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace (Gerry) Gerrard. View Sign Obituary

Born in Bolton, England. Dad Passed away May 22, 2019 after a very courageous fight with cancer. Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn. He leaves behind 2 daughters Bev (Eric) & Pat (Dave) grandchildren Carla (Sean), Tracey, Brian (Correna), Kevin (Kelly), Michelle (Jon) & 9 Great Grandchildren. Dad served with the RCCS in the Battle of Hong Kong and was a Hong Kong POW for over 3 1/2 years. Gerry was a dedicated member of the Legion for 70 years. He enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling, golfing & square dancing into his 96th year. He will be missed by so many. We would like to Thank the amazing staff at Hospice RJH. In lieu of flowers a donation to RJH Hospice would be appreciated. Rest in Peace Dad. Celebration of Life July 7, 2019 Langford Legion 2pm.

Born in Bolton, England. Dad Passed away May 22, 2019 after a very courageous fight with cancer. Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn. He leaves behind 2 daughters Bev (Eric) & Pat (Dave) grandchildren Carla (Sean), Tracey, Brian (Correna), Kevin (Kelly), Michelle (Jon) & 9 Great Grandchildren. Dad served with the RCCS in the Battle of Hong Kong and was a Hong Kong POW for over 3 1/2 years. Gerry was a dedicated member of the Legion for 70 years. He enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling, golfing & square dancing into his 96th year. He will be missed by so many. We would like to Thank the amazing staff at Hospice RJH. In lieu of flowers a donation to RJH Hospice would be appreciated. Rest in Peace Dad. Celebration of Life July 7, 2019 Langford Legion 2pm. Published in The Times Colonist from May 28 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close