Born in Bolton, England. Dad Passed away May 22, 2019 after a very courageous fight with cancer. Predeceased by his loving wife Evelyn. He leaves behind 2 daughters Bev (Eric) & Pat (Dave) grandchildren Carla (Sean), Tracey, Brian (Correna), Kevin (Kelly), Michelle (Jon) & 9 Great Grandchildren. Dad served with the RCCS in the Battle of Hong Kong and was a Hong Kong POW for over 3 1/2 years. Gerry was a dedicated member of the Legion for 70 years. He enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling, golfing & square dancing into his 96th year. He will be missed by so many. We would like to Thank the amazing staff at Hospice RJH. In lieu of flowers a donation to RJH Hospice would be appreciated. Rest in Peace Dad. Celebration of Life July 7, 2019 Langford Legion 2pm.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 28 to May 30, 2019