Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Bernard Gerwing. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134 Obituary

GERWING, Howard Bernard May 24, 1932 - August 15, 2019 Howard passed away peacefully and surrounded by love. Howard's parents were Bernard Joseph Gerwing, stepmother Mary, and mother, Erna Merke. His son Nicholas tragically predeceased him years ago. Also predeceased by his brother Billy, and his brother Danny (shockingly just hours before Howard). Howard's beautiful and loving wife, Marina Gerwing passed away two years ago, whom he will be ecstatic to see again. He is survived by his brother Johnny (Gail), his children Benjamin (Debra), Katherine (Ian), and Elizabeth (Lance). Also survived by his grandchildren Alex, Graham, Emma, Jane and Samantha. Howard was an amazing man. He was a scholar, a rare books librarian and specialist, a bookstore proprietor, a rugby coach and founder of many rugby programs at UVIC. Most importantly he was a husband, a father, an uncle, a mentor, a leader and a friend. Through many messages from loved ones and acquaintances he has been described as a teacher, patient, kind, even a gentleman. They described him as generous, insightful and hilarious. Sometimes he was a scoundrel, sometimes he chose to challenge people, and sometimes he would just watch and listen, then guide people to greatness. He didn't intend to be a leader, but he couldn't help himself, as he saw such potential in people and our community and had to help to make things better, smarter and kinder. Howard would be found on the side-lines of rugby games here in Cowichan, or in earlier years, at Uvic or Velox-Valhallians. He read as many books as any one person could, as he often said, so many books and so little time. He walked his dogs, and even his goats. Sometimes he would just stare out at the beautiful world because he so appreciated it. He lived life to the fullest; appreciating every meal, family and friends being together, strong conversations and debates, literature and art. He tried to see and feel the beauty around him, to appreciate it, then to teach others to do the same. In the end, his biggest concern was for the happiness of his children, grandchildren, and close friends. He probably knew his time was ending soon, so he would look into the eyes of his loved ones and would say "are you happy?" with a curious gaze, then he would relax when the reply was "yes". We are happy, sad to go on without you Dad, but yes, we are happy. Thank you for teaching us how to be. There will be a celebration of Howard's life at Mellor Hall on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, we would be honoured if you carried on Howard's legacy by donating to his bursary in his name at UVIC. The link is as follows:







GERWING, Howard Bernard May 24, 1932 - August 15, 2019 Howard passed away peacefully and surrounded by love. Howard's parents were Bernard Joseph Gerwing, stepmother Mary, and mother, Erna Merke. His son Nicholas tragically predeceased him years ago. Also predeceased by his brother Billy, and his brother Danny (shockingly just hours before Howard). Howard's beautiful and loving wife, Marina Gerwing passed away two years ago, whom he will be ecstatic to see again. He is survived by his brother Johnny (Gail), his children Benjamin (Debra), Katherine (Ian), and Elizabeth (Lance). Also survived by his grandchildren Alex, Graham, Emma, Jane and Samantha. Howard was an amazing man. He was a scholar, a rare books librarian and specialist, a bookstore proprietor, a rugby coach and founder of many rugby programs at UVIC. Most importantly he was a husband, a father, an uncle, a mentor, a leader and a friend. Through many messages from loved ones and acquaintances he has been described as a teacher, patient, kind, even a gentleman. They described him as generous, insightful and hilarious. Sometimes he was a scoundrel, sometimes he chose to challenge people, and sometimes he would just watch and listen, then guide people to greatness. He didn't intend to be a leader, but he couldn't help himself, as he saw such potential in people and our community and had to help to make things better, smarter and kinder. Howard would be found on the side-lines of rugby games here in Cowichan, or in earlier years, at Uvic or Velox-Valhallians. He read as many books as any one person could, as he often said, so many books and so little time. He walked his dogs, and even his goats. Sometimes he would just stare out at the beautiful world because he so appreciated it. He lived life to the fullest; appreciating every meal, family and friends being together, strong conversations and debates, literature and art. He tried to see and feel the beauty around him, to appreciate it, then to teach others to do the same. In the end, his biggest concern was for the happiness of his children, grandchildren, and close friends. He probably knew his time was ending soon, so he would look into the eyes of his loved ones and would say "are you happy?" with a curious gaze, then he would relax when the reply was "yes". We are happy, sad to go on without you Dad, but yes, we are happy. Thank you for teaching us how to be. There will be a celebration of Howard's life at Mellor Hall on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, we would be honoured if you carried on Howard's legacy by donating to his bursary in his name at UVIC. The link is as follows: https://extrweb.uvic.ca/donate-online/howardgerwingaward Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close