MARTIN, Howard (Howie) November 1944 - January 2020 With deep sadness we announce the passing of Howie at RJH on January 5, 2020 after a brief battle with leukemia. He is survived by his loving wife Barb Pilon and family, sister Fiona, sister-in-law Margaret and many nieces and nephews. Howie also leaves behind cherished friends, Jimmy, Barry and Roy and his "fur baby" Oliver. Predeceased by his brother Graham in 2015. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care received from Oak Bay Medical Clinic, BC Cancer Clinic and the staff at RJH, 8th floor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 1550's Restaurant on Cedar Hill X Rd. from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020

