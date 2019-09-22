Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Paul Smith. View Sign Obituary

, Howard Paul July 7, 1931 - August 17, 2019 Howard was born in Sutton, Quebec across the Vermont border where his father's family was from. He was the 7th child of 10 to Frank and Ethyl Smith. The family emigrated to Dove Creek near Courtenay when he was 6. He only had a grade 8 education when he started working in the forestry industry as a whistlepunk for his brother's logging company near Minstrel Island. He tried his hand at many different types of logging jobs, finally working as a faller for the last 25 years before his retirement in 1990. With his first wife Gail, Howard had 2 sons, Donald and Scott. They moved in 1962 to the north arm of Lake Cowichan. When they later divorced, Howard met another music teacher named Lucille Whittingham (nee Grip). They married and had their son Paul. Together with Lucille's previous children, Bob, Lisa, and Jean-Ann, they lived in Youbou. Howard was an avid hunter and fisherman and a founding member of the Valley Fish and Game Club. He had a strong belief in conservation and led the club into many projects. Howard was part of a very large family. He was predeceased by four brothers (Blaine, Duane, Barry, & Richie), two sisters (Olive & Pauline) and his wife Lucille. He is survived by his three sisters (Janice, Evans & Nora), his three sons (Donald & Scott Lindenthaler, and Paul (Jen) Smith), and step-children, Bob (Deb) Whittingham, Lisa (Vernard) White, and Jean-ann (Ron) MacLeod. Howard had 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard was a kind, generous man whose family was important to him. His chuckle and sense of humour will be remembered by all who knew him. Please join us for a true celebration of his life and legacy at the Youbou Community Hall on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A huge thank-you to the staff at Nanaimo Memory and Complex Care where he spent his last six months.





SMITH , Howard Paul July 7, 1931 - August 17, 2019 Howard was born in Sutton, Quebec across the Vermont border where his father's family was from. He was the 7th child of 10 to Frank and Ethyl Smith. The family emigrated to Dove Creek near Courtenay when he was 6. He only had a grade 8 education when he started working in the forestry industry as a whistlepunk for his brother's logging company near Minstrel Island. He tried his hand at many different types of logging jobs, finally working as a faller for the last 25 years before his retirement in 1990. With his first wife Gail, Howard had 2 sons, Donald and Scott. They moved in 1962 to the north arm of Lake Cowichan. When they later divorced, Howard met another music teacher named Lucille Whittingham (nee Grip). They married and had their son Paul. Together with Lucille's previous children, Bob, Lisa, and Jean-Ann, they lived in Youbou. Howard was an avid hunter and fisherman and a founding member of the Valley Fish and Game Club. He had a strong belief in conservation and led the club into many projects. Howard was part of a very large family. He was predeceased by four brothers (Blaine, Duane, Barry, & Richie), two sisters (Olive & Pauline) and his wife Lucille. He is survived by his three sisters (Janice, Evans & Nora), his three sons (Donald & Scott Lindenthaler, and Paul (Jen) Smith), and step-children, Bob (Deb) Whittingham, Lisa (Vernard) White, and Jean-ann (Ron) MacLeod. Howard had 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard was a kind, generous man whose family was important to him. His chuckle and sense of humour will be remembered by all who knew him. Please join us for a true celebration of his life and legacy at the Youbou Community Hall on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A huge thank-you to the staff at Nanaimo Memory and Complex Care where he spent his last six months. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close