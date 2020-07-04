ARMSTRONG, Howard Ray June 16, 1921 - June 22, 2020 Howard was born and raised in Pincher Creek, Alberta. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the RCAF, flying in the Ferry Command and then being seconded to the RAF in England. He became one of the original members of the 407 Squadron or "Demons" as a navigator/gunner and was promoted to Flt/Lt. After 38 missions over enemy territory he returned to Canada and left the air force at the end of the war. In 1945 in Belleville Ontario he married Marion Hick. They had a son Ron and daughter Donna. He worked at Northern Electric until the family moved to Montreal where Howard eventually became the CFO of Microsystems International. Howard travelled extensively with his work, making many friends along the way. He loved nature, and was interested in duck hunting, sport fishing, curling, golf, gardening, people and anything else that crossed his path. After retiring, he and Marion settled into their rural property near Alexandria, Ontario before eventually moving to his family home in Pincher Creek, living there for 10 years. They then moved to Victoria, still spending winters in Florida at their condo. Sadly after 57 happy years, Marion passed away in 2002. In 2006, Howard married Peggy whom he met while playing bridge. They enjoyed life together for the next 11 years, travelling, socializing and gardening. Howard spent many hours volunteering, most notably with Ducks Unlimited in Alberta and Goldstream Salmon Enhancement in Victoria. Howard became a resident at Broadmead Care Centre in 2018 as his health was declining. Howard was one of those rare individuals who was liked by everyone who met him and dearly loved by those close to him. He was predeceased by his son Ron, brother Stewart and sister Bessie. Surviving him are his devoted wife Peggy, loving daughter Donna, son-in-law Steven Allaire, special cousin Jeannine Johnson, nieces Claire and Shawna, nephew Bruce and dear friends John and Irene Lowe. Heartfelt thanks to Gemma Hall for her dedicated care for Howard before going to Broadmead and while he was there. Thanks also to the caregivers and Dr. Gunton at Broadmead. Due to the unprecedented circumstances that prevail, we will postpone a celebration of Howard's life until it is safe to do so.