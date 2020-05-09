CRAIG, Hubert MacPherson January 18, 1922 - April 28, 2020 Two souls that were together for 67 years . . . . after 15 days of being separated, are together again. Hugh, loving husband and father of three passed away at the age of 98. Hugh was born in Victoria to William and Agnes Craig, the fourth of five children. He was a World War 2 Veteran, and served for five years in England. He then worked at the Pacific Forestry Research Lab until his retirement. Dad had a passion for reading, crosswords, puzzles and taking long walks. He was an avid fan of hockey, curling, and baseball. Hugh was predeceased by his wife Pat (April 13, 2020), his parents, siblings Catherine, Jean, Dorothy and Doug. Dad will be missed by his children Jill, Steve (Sol), Nancy (Michael), sister-in-law Bernice and brother-in-law Frank. A much loved Grandpa and Great-Grandpa to Chris (Lorie), Kim (Ryan), Addyson, Justin (Rebecca), Jackson, Marquisa, and Nicholas. He will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, dear friends and many others. Many thanks to the caring and compassionate staff and volunteers at Veterans Memorial Lodge and Craigdarroch Care Home. A Service for both Mom and Dad will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.