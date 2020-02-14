CARROLL, Hugh Edward June 24, 1948 - February 6, 2020 Hugh was born in Montreal , QC to Henry and Helen ( née Doherty) Carroll but he made his way slowly and surely to the west coast by 1978; the skiing at Whistler being the original magnet. He was always surrounded by family and friends who loved his dear, kind, generous, clear sighted way, and his wonderful cooking. He was a true gentleman who carried his own load, who worked harder and longer than most. He leaves to mourn his son Geordie, his brother and sister-in-law Mike and Ruth Carroll, niece Tracey Mercer and family, nephew Matt Carroll and family, his large gang of cousins, the Cupples in-laws and his adoring wife Jane. Celebration of Hugh to take place April 4, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, 3475 Ripon Road from 2-4. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.





