LANDERKIN, Honourable Judge Hugh Fowler Q.C. August 19, 1943 - September 23, 2019 The Honourable Judge (retired) Hugh Fowler Landerkin, Q.C. died in North Saanich, B.C. on September 23, 2019 when his long ailing ticker finally gave out. Hugh was born on August 19, 1943 in Ottawa, Ontario, the son of Bruce and Doris Landerkin. Hugh is survived by his brother Carl Landerkin; niece Tracey Landerkin; sister Leslie Landerkin Bell and his many friends and colleagues around the world. Hugh was a proud Canadian; avid outdoorsman (sailor, fisherman, skier, hunter, golfer); art collector; traveler; lawyer; judge; teacher; foodie; gardener and talker. Hugh received his education from Glebe Collegiate Institute (Ottawa); Le Collège Militaire Royale de St.-Jean (Quebec); Carleton University (BA, Ottawa), and Queen's University (LLB, Kingston). After university he heeded Horace Greeley's advice of "Go west, young man" and arrived in Calgary in the spring of 1967 where he started the practice of family law, first with Vallance & Company and then as one of four founding partners of Landerkin Dunphy (now Dunphy Best Blocksom LLP). As a family law practitioner, he was a very early adopter of alternative dispute resolution ("ADR"), promoting both mediation and arbitration. In addition to being recognized as an outstanding family law lawyer and an early leader in ADR, he served as an elected bencher for the Law Society of Alberta for three terms; was on the Executive Branch of the Calgary Bar Association, including acting as President; was chair of the Alberta Law Foundation and was the founding President of the Canadian Research Institute for Law and the Family. In 1988, after 20 years of successful family law practice, he was appointed as a Judge to the Calgary Provincial Court of Alberta, Family & Youth Division. In 1997 while serving as a Judge, he earned his Masters of Judicial Studies Degree from the University of Nevada in Reno where his thesis was Judicial Dispute Resolution ("JDR"). He was instrumental in implementing JDR's to help families long before it became an accepted practice across Canada. After the "big one" in late 1994, his health gradually deteriorated. He eventually retired from judging and in 2000, headed further west to the Saanich Peninsula in B.C., where he remained happily until his passing. It was there that he started his third career in law as a teacher and mentor. He served as a faculty member at Royal Roads University in Victoria and the University of Victoria law school (teaching mediation and conflict resolution "Best Practice Skills"). He also loved teaching ADR internationally in Australia, Thailand, Venezuela, Fiji and Abu Dhabi. In Hugh's own words: "Not bad for a disabled gent, who proved that disabled doesn't mean unable. I got to travel the world! Just very, very slowly". Hugh was proud of his awards including Queens Counsel in 1980; the 2002 Queen Elizabeth "Golden Jubilee Award in recognition of his Distinguished Contribution to Public Service"; the 2005 Alberta Centennial Medal in "Recognition of his Contribution to the Community and Alberta" and the 2018 Sovereign Medal for Volunteerism from the Governor General of Canada in recognition of his "10 years of dedication, commitment and service to Royal Roads University re: Non-Adversarial Justice Constructs in Canada and Abroad". In March 2019, the Honourable Chief Justice Catherine Fraser wrote to Hugh suggesting that his good deeds were so numerous that "You are going to Heaven for sure!" We know he is there and that heaven is now a "chattier" place. One of Hugh's favourite quote's from Ralph Waldo Emerson was: "Do not go where the path may lead: go instead where there is no path and leave a trail". To honour Hugh, please make your own trail and think of him. Hugh requested that there be no funeral formalities, but instead a sprinkling of his ashes in a favorite B.C. bay, and a later gathering of family, friends and colleagues in both B.C. and Alberta to imbibe and share an Irish drink. Details of both gatherings will be announced in the future.





