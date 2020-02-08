Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh James Bennett. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan 187 TRUNK RD Duncan , BC V9L 2P1 (250)-746-5212 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Duncan Community Lodge 2244 Moose Rd Duncan , BC View Map Obituary

BENNETT, Hugh James October 14, 1930 - December 28, 2019 Hugh(ie) was born in Chemainus to parents Andrew and Gertrude Bennett (Jones). Hugh was the big brother to Wayne and Alan that followed. Living in Chemainus first on Pine St. and then Fir, Hugh and Earl Patterson developed a life long friendship. Together they fished the streams and the ocean out to Tent Island (by row boat). Spending summers on Shack Island (Nanaimo) with grandparents Agnes and Jim Jones was often talked of. In 1946 winning a competition amongst students of Chemainus Elementary School on the subject "How we can improve and beautify Chemainus" was Hugh's academic highlight. Joining his father, Hugh began his work career at MacMillan Bloedel Chemainus for 32 years, until it closed in 1980. Hugh's mother passed in 1958. In 1962 Emily Lee from Glenora became his stepmother and his family expanded. In 1968 a co-worker Oscar Ruf introduced Hugh to Mary Gregus. They married December 14, 1968. Along with Mary came her children, Leo, Karl and Rosemary. During the summer of 1970 the family travelled to Germany. Hugh met Mary's many relatives there. It was a memorable time for all. Hugh and Mary travelled to Reno yearly and always came home with new friends and stories. Building lawn furniture was Hugh's passion for many years. The highway exposure in Duncan created a natural sales outlet. Grandchildren Lisa, Teresa, and Tamara would sometimes help out. As Teresa said, they had become his sanding elves. Boating and fishing in the waters of Ladysmith, Chemainus and Cowichan Bay was natural. Hugh was also a Duncan Elks Lodge #69 member for many years. During the last year at Cairnsmore, Hugh had the joy of his granddaughter Tamara being nearby as she was employed there. Hugh is predeceased by his wife Mary Bennett (2011). He survived by his stepchildren Leo (Tess) Gregus, Karl Gregus, and Rose Gregus-King (Robin King); his grandchildren Lisa Gregus (Mitch Peters); great-grandchildren Cohen, Aubrey, Teresa Gregus and Tamara Gregus (Gordy Cauthers). Predeceased by brother Wayne, niece Sandra and nephew Paul. Also survived by brother Alan and his wife Jackie, sister-in-laws Rita and Gaylene; nieces and nephews Susan, Darlene, Dale, Darren, David and numerous relatives from Mary's side of the family in Canada and Germany. Hugh has finally gone on the adventure that he had so often spoke of. Celebration of life Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11am to 2pm at Duncan Community Lodge, 2244 Moose Rd, Duncan BC Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020

