Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Joseph M.B. Greene. View Sign Obituary

GREENE, Hugh Joseph M.B. After a short, but courageous battle with cancer it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and friend to many. Hugh was born in Sydney River, Nova Scotia before moving across the country to start one of many adventures as an entrepreneur. Hugh was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rotary, PIABC and the Parish Ministry where he often visited those in hospital to give communion. He thought of everyone before himself, which is why he is 1 of only 3000 Canadians holding the prestigious Canadian Medal of Bravery. As a veteran he was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 292. He was the kindest man you could ever meet and would light up the room with his presence. Predeceased by his parents, first wife Faye (1969) and Claire (2010). Hugh is survived by his son Michael (Kim), daughter Marcellina (Kelly) and Renee (Barret); grandchildren, Clarisa, Erik, Adam and Christopher. A special thank you to his dear friend Marli. A Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parish, 2060 Haultain St. on November 28, 2019 at 12:10pm; a celebration of his life will follow. We were blessed to have him.





GREENE, Hugh Joseph M.B. After a short, but courageous battle with cancer it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and friend to many. Hugh was born in Sydney River, Nova Scotia before moving across the country to start one of many adventures as an entrepreneur. Hugh was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rotary, PIABC and the Parish Ministry where he often visited those in hospital to give communion. He thought of everyone before himself, which is why he is 1 of only 3000 Canadians holding the prestigious Canadian Medal of Bravery. As a veteran he was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 292. He was the kindest man you could ever meet and would light up the room with his presence. Predeceased by his parents, first wife Faye (1969) and Claire (2010). Hugh is survived by his son Michael (Kim), daughter Marcellina (Kelly) and Renee (Barret); grandchildren, Clarisa, Erik, Adam and Christopher. A special thank you to his dear friend Marli. A Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parish, 2060 Haultain St. on November 28, 2019 at 12:10pm; a celebration of his life will follow. We were blessed to have him. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close