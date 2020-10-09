MOGENSEN, Hugh 1930 - 2020 With much love, appreciation and sadness, the family of Hugh Mogensen announces his peaceful passing at his residence in Oak Bay (Victoria) B.C. on September 23rd, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Hugh was predeceased by his loving wife Helen Elizabeth in 2013, and his daughter Jean Ann (Marc Langlois) in 2018. He is survived by his remaining five children: Karen Gummo (Ken); Faye Mogensen (Christian Engelstoft); Ruth Mogensen (Allan Hart); Cathy Harrold (Brent); and Rick Mogensen (Boon-Hwa Kim). He also leaves to treasure his memory 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a large extended family. He is survived by brothers Ken (Liz) & Norman (Joan), and sister Doris McKeon (Ron); he was predeceased by his youngest brother Nels Wayne (Muriel) in 2015. Hugh was born in Calgary's General Hospital on August 13, 1930, the eldest of five children of new Danish immigrants Nels and Dagny (Munk) Mogensen. He spent his first nine years in East Calgary, an area we now call Inglewood. In 1939 his parents left the challenging economic times in the city for a farming homestead northwest of Red Deer that they literally carved out of dense bush. For the next nine years he lived with his family while often boarding with others in the Rimbey and Red Deer areas so that he could attend high school. The freedom and challenges he experienced as a youth instilled in Hugh an unwavering determination and work ethic. After a brief stint as a school-teacher in rural Alberta, Hugh returned to the University of Alberta and in 1956 graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology. At the same time, his high school romance with Helen Swainson blossomed; they were married in August 1955. Hugh was fortunate to enter the mid-1950's Alberta work force with a geology degree; combined with his drive, integrity and aptitude it enabled a very successful 50+ year career in the energy and mining industries. Highlights are too numerous to mention but include opening an office in London, England for CIGOL (Norcen Energy) in 1971 to pursue international oil & gas prospects, and serving as the founding President of Calgary-based Inverness Petroleum. He served on the Boards of over a dozen independent resource firms over the years, was a mentor and sounding board for many aspiring entrepreneurs, and was an active investor until his final days. He also applied his entrepreneurial acumen to a wide range of small business ventures, often supporting the dreams of family and friends. Aside from their years in London, Hugh and family resided in southwest Calgary until a long-anticipated move to Saanich B.C. in 1986, where Hugh could balance his business talents with philanthropic endeavours and a passion for gardening in those more gentle climes. He especially liked laying out new planting beds and experimenting with exotic plant species. Due to challenges with Helen's health, and after faithfully caring for her at home for several years, in 2011 he moved to Carlton House in Oak Bay where he lived independently, continued to travel (though less widely) and contributed greatly to community life. Hugh was extremely proud of all his children and their families. While he had little interest in sports himself, during his Calgary years he was a willing community builder, organizer and spectator for his children's and grandchildren's exploits. He was a lover of literature and the arts, especially humourous verse and musical theatre. In light-hearted moments he could be heard happily reciting (or singing) the lyrics to any number of Gilbert & Sullivan or Noel Coward pieces, usually in an impeccable British accent. Along with being a talented sketcher himself, he and Helen were strong supporters of their family's artistic endeavours and enthusiastic patrons of the arts. Hugh was a voracious reader, a student of world history, and a lover of classic movies and the intricacies of human language. He never forgot his humble roots, and few things (aside from his daily crossword puzzle) gave him more pleasure than assisting family, friends and numerous charitable organizations to achieve independence and pursue their goals. Among the many benefactors of his philanthropy were St. Aidan's United Church (continuing Helen's passion) and especially the Victoria Foundation where the Hugh & Helen Mogensen Fund will provide ongoing support for many worthy causes. Should you desire, donations can be made by phoning 250-381-5532 or online at victoriafoundation.bc.ca
'Make a Donation' - indicating on the drop-down menu the 'Hugh & Helen Mogensen Fund'. Hugh was fortunate to enjoy mostly excellent health until his last few weeks. We give thanks to Manager Philippe Couveignes & the staff at Carlton House, Dr. Michael Mawdsley and special friend Beni Chatwin whose kindness and concern were so important in easing Hugh's last days. Given the current COVID related restrictions, a virtual memorial service is being planned for later this fall. For updates regarding timing and other details please visit: www.firstmemorialsaanich.com