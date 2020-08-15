1/1
Hugh Rhys Clinton DOHERTY
July 30, 1926 - August 07, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh Rhys Clinton "Dirk" DOHERTY, 94, died peacefully in Victoria BC Aug 7 2020. b. Calgary AB, Jul 30 1926. Parents: Irene (nee Hulbert) & Clinton Wilson Kampton "Kamp" Doherty. Raised in West Vancouver BC, Hugh moved to Victoria in the 1940s for a brief time in the Navy, then worked on the CPR Coastal Service. He had a long career at HMC Dockyard, Esquimalt, culminating as Chief Engineer on the CNAV Laymore. In retirement he chronicled our family history and was active in the community. Hugh is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty (nee Brundrige), 3 sons Stephen (Karen), Daniel (Phillippa) & Todd Doherty, grandchildren Joshua (Magdalena) & Claire (Sean), great-granddaughters Harriet & Iris (by Josh & Maggie), and the many dear cousins who grace our family tree. Special thanks to the remarkable staff at Mount St Mary Hospital for attentive service through his final months in care. In lieu of a memorial service, please consider sharing a limerick or anecdote in the online obituary guestbook at Legacy.com Memorial donations to the United Way and Mount St Mary Hospital are welcomed. Hugh always left a place better than he found it.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved