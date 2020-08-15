Hugh Rhys Clinton "Dirk" DOHERTY, 94, died peacefully in Victoria BC Aug 7 2020. b. Calgary AB, Jul 30 1926. Parents: Irene (nee Hulbert) & Clinton Wilson Kampton "Kamp" Doherty. Raised in West Vancouver BC, Hugh moved to Victoria in the 1940s for a brief time in the Navy, then worked on the CPR Coastal Service. He had a long career at HMC Dockyard, Esquimalt, culminating as Chief Engineer on the CNAV Laymore. In retirement he chronicled our family history and was active in the community. Hugh is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty (nee Brundrige), 3 sons Stephen (Karen), Daniel (Phillippa) & Todd Doherty, grandchildren Joshua (Magdalena) & Claire (Sean), great-granddaughters Harriet & Iris (by Josh & Maggie), and the many dear cousins who grace our family tree. Special thanks to the remarkable staff at Mount St Mary Hospital for attentive service through his final months in care. In lieu of a memorial service, please consider sharing a limerick or anecdote in the online obituary guestbook at Legacy.com
Memorial donations to the United Way and Mount St Mary Hospital are welcomed. Hugh always left a place better than he found it.