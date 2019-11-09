SUTHERLAND, Hugh October 8, 1928 - November 5, 2019 Hugh passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Rest Haven Lodge, Sidney, BC. Hugh was born in Calgary, Alberta and moved with his family to Victoria in his teen years. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley, daughter Jeannie Repsch (Harry), grandchildren Meghan Truong (Allan), Erin Littlejohn (Sean Killins) and David Repsch (Danielle). He also leaves his great-grandchildren Kinley, Rowan, Nathan, brother Ian Sutherland and sister Myrna Wooster. He will be missed by many special relatives and friends. Hugh was predeceased by son Murray and brothers Jim, Art and Don. After graduating from Victoria High School, Hugh had a long career as a machine technician and retired from DND Esquimalt in 1988. As hobbies, Hugh enjoyed oil painting, photography, golfing, traveling, mentoring sea cadets, rock work, gardening and wood work. He was especially skilled and admired for his work making stringed instruments. He was also a member of the Violin Makers of BC, the Vancouver Island Scottish Country Dance Society and Saltire Society. A Celebration of Hugh's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC, on Friday November 15, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Ave, Victoria, BC V8R 6V5. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019