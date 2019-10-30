Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Alexander May. View Sign Obituary

MAY, Ian Alexander Ian passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Brenda, their two children Trevor (Vi) and Wendy Hubner (Dougal), their three grandchildren Katrina, Owen, and Gemma, and nephews Chris, Michael, and Rodney. He is predeceased by his older siblings, Moira Statham and Peter, and niece Alannah and nephew Gary. Ian was born on August 10, 1925 at "Dunmora" in Saanichton, BC to parents Gerald and Leonie May. He had a love for sport fishing on Saanich Inlet and in early adulthood he volunteered as a fishing guide for local visitors. He had a variety of careers including time in New Zealand working with a felt and textile company and then locally at Springwood Pharmaceuticals. In 1958 he started his own manufacturing business, Paceantic Products in North Vancouver. He married Brenda Elise Boag in October of 1965, after which they made their home on Bowen Island and had their two children. Ian sold his business in 1971 and moved the family to Somerset, England, returning the next year to the Saanich Peninsula where they have lived ever since. A service will be held at 2:00 pm on November 10 at St. Michael's Church, 4733 West Saanich Rd, Royal Oak.





MAY, Ian Alexander Ian passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Brenda, their two children Trevor (Vi) and Wendy Hubner (Dougal), their three grandchildren Katrina, Owen, and Gemma, and nephews Chris, Michael, and Rodney. He is predeceased by his older siblings, Moira Statham and Peter, and niece Alannah and nephew Gary. Ian was born on August 10, 1925 at "Dunmora" in Saanichton, BC to parents Gerald and Leonie May. He had a love for sport fishing on Saanich Inlet and in early adulthood he volunteered as a fishing guide for local visitors. He had a variety of careers including time in New Zealand working with a felt and textile company and then locally at Springwood Pharmaceuticals. In 1958 he started his own manufacturing business, Paceantic Products in North Vancouver. He married Brenda Elise Boag in October of 1965, after which they made their home on Bowen Island and had their two children. Ian sold his business in 1971 and moved the family to Somerset, England, returning the next year to the Saanich Peninsula where they have lived ever since. A service will be held at 2:00 pm on November 10 at St. Michael's Church, 4733 West Saanich Rd, Royal Oak. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close