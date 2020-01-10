McINNIS, Ian Campbell 0ctober 21, 1944 – December 20, 2019 Ian passed away 5 days before Christmas after a short battle with cancer. He left us all with dignity and grace. He grew up in Owen Sound, Ontario with his parents and two sisters, Grace and Mary. He attended university in Toronto where he met his wife of 53 years, Susan McInnis. They then moved to the Laurentians, Quebec where they lived for 25 years and raised their 4 children. In retirement they moved to Victoria, BC where he spent his remaining years. Ian was a true family man. Predeceased by his daughter Nairne, 9 months earlier. He leaves to morn his significant other Sue, his children Debra, Sean and Matthew, and their life partners, as well his 7 delightful grandchildren. We will miss you and you are forever in our hearts.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020