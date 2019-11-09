Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian H. ELSE. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family announces that our beloved Ian passed away suddenly in hospital in Burlington, Ontario. Having fought and won a long and arduous battle with cancer, his body failed him in the end.



Born in Duncan B.C., and raised in Duncan and Victoria where he graduated from Oak Bay High, Ian was a dear and gentle man who loved his family, nature, and animals (and chocolate) above all. Predeceased by his brother Tony Else, he leaves to mourn his loving wife of 48 years Valerie, sons Shaun (Julia) and Todd, grandchildren Keira, Liam and Xavier, sister Deborah George, and many nieces and nephews and their families.



Kind to all, he was an inspiration for caring family values in this fast-paced world.

It is with great sadness that the family announces that our beloved Ian passed away suddenly in hospital in Burlington, Ontario. Having fought and won a long and arduous battle with cancer, his body failed him in the end.Born in Duncan B.C., and raised in Duncan and Victoria where he graduated from Oak Bay High, Ian was a dear and gentle man who loved his family, nature, and animals (and chocolate) above all. Predeceased by his brother Tony Else, he leaves to mourn his loving wife of 48 years Valerie, sons Shaun (Julia) and Todd, grandchildren Keira, Liam and Xavier, sister Deborah George, and many nieces and nephews and their families.Kind to all, he was an inspiration for caring family values in this fast-paced world. Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close