It is with great sadness that the family announces that our beloved Ian passed away suddenly in hospital in Burlington, Ontario. Having fought and won a long and arduous battle with cancer, his body failed him in the end.
Born in Duncan B.C., and raised in Duncan and Victoria where he graduated from Oak Bay High, Ian was a dear and gentle man who loved his family, nature, and animals (and chocolate) above all. Predeceased by his brother Tony Else, he leaves to mourn his loving wife of 48 years Valerie, sons Shaun (Julia) and Todd, grandchildren Keira, Liam and Xavier, sister Deborah George, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Kind to all, he was an inspiration for caring family values in this fast-paced world.
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 9, 2019