RIDDELL, Ian Ligertwood Ian born in Victoria, BC on November 18, 1931 passed away peacefully September 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife of 61 years Ruth, and their four children Jan (Phil), Doug (Darlene), Gord (Josie), and Krista (Ted). He was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Ian bravely endured his illness for eight years, never failing to lose his sense of humour, gentle nature, kind ways, and love of "Mom's Flapper Pie". The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Eyesight International or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019