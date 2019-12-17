Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian M. YOUNG. View Sign Obituary

Ian McLeod Young



It is with great sadness that Ian's family shares news of his passing. Ian was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Josephine Maria Young, in 2018 and his oldest grandson Ian Robert Lawson in 2016. Ian will be always missed by his daughters Fiona Lawson (Gary), Nicola Girardi (Ray), grandson Evan Lawson (Georgia), and granddaughters Maggie (Brad), Elle and Sophia Girardi along with a great many friends and relations around the world.



Ian was born in Cupar in the county of Fife, Scotland and grew up in Scotland; he was a proud Scot. After serving as a piper with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Scots in WWII he took off to explore the world. His travels took him to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada to name but a few places. Whilst living and working in Australia in 1955 he met Josie. They were married in New Zealand in 1958 and continued to travel the world before settling in Vancouver in 1960. They moved to Vernon in 1968 and then to Oak Bay, Victoria in 1980 where they remained. They loved their life in Oak Bay, as "everything is always better in the shire."



Ian's career as a probation officer saw him start a ranch program in Cherryville to assist troubled youth, work with Outward Bound Camp program to create a wilderness program for city youth and he was involved with the start up of Mara House in Vernon. His contributions and hard work are mentioned in the book The History of Corrections in B.C.



Ian was a man of many talents. He was an avid fly fisherman and deer stalker in his youth, an accomplished painter, a creator of witty cartoons, a keen and skilled gardener, a naturalist with a love of the alpine, an avid reader, an accomplished poet, a great golfer who never let you forget about his hole in ones, a lover of a good scotch and an amazing husband, dad, granddad and friend. He will be forever missed.



A memorial gathering will be planned in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to hospice in Ian's memory.



My heart's in the Highlands, my heart is not here



My heart's in the Highlands, a-chasing the deer



A-chasing the wild deer, and following the roe



My heart's in the Highlands wherever I go.



From a Robbie Burns poem - Ian's favourite poet

