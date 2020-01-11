NESTEGAARD PAUL, Rev. Ian On January 5, 2020 the Rev. Ian Nestegaard Paul died at age 70. He is survived by his best friend, partner and soul mate of 30 years, the Rev. Brenda Nestegaard Paul and their daughter Bronwynn; elder children Jordan, Ian and Yvonne and all their families, brother Doug (Faith) and numerous other family and friends. Work and choices took him from Edmonton, Vancouver, Edmonton and Regina. He began his seminary studies 1992 at LTS and was ordained in 1999. Ian served both Anglican and Lutheran parishes in Saskatchewan and BC. Failing health led to his retirement from active ministry in September of 2016. Ian was a big man with a big heart. Ian's funeral will be at 1 PM on January 14 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Nanaimo. Condolences may be left at www.evergreencremationcentre.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020