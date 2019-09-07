It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Ian, at home, with wife Pat by his side.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife Pat, son Bruce, daughter Erika, Pat's children: Larry Whitten (Sarah), Dennis Whitten (Candice), grandchildren: Jackson, Dakoda, Talia, Makenna, Gavin & Cadence; nieces, nephews & friends.
Ian was fiercely proud of his children and grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
Ian worked in various capacities at BCTel for 33 years.
At Ian's request there will be no service or Celebration of Life.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019