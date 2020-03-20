DONALDSON, Ian Russell It is with great sadness that we share the news of Ian's unexpected passing on February 29th, 2020. He leaves his loving family: wife, Lise; sons, Adam and Isaac; father, Russell; sister, Stephanie; and brother, Graham. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth. Ian was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, son-in-law, colleague and friend. He was the rock for so very many of us and we will experience this loss acutely. We will be forever grateful for the outpouring of love and care that has been extended to our family. A private service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers to the family, please remember Ian in your own way. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020