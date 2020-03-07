GRANT, Ian V. Husband, father, musician, grandfather, golfer, sailor, professional communicator and bon-vivant. Ian passed away peacefully at Highview Residences in Kitchener on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Husband of Antoinette "Toni" Grant for over 65 years. Father of Allison (Dan), Fran (David), Cameron, Alex (Tammi), Glenn and the late David and Duncan. Survived by daughter-in-law Natalie Suzanne and brother Murray. Proud "Poppa" of Simon, Adrian, Alexandra, Ellena and Maeve. A Celebration of Ian's Extraordinary Life will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada may be made (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). To view Ian's memorial visit: www.henrywalser.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020