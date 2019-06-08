REID, Ida Mary ("Cris") (neé Crispin) 1925 to 2019 Cris passed away peacefully at RJH on May 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Bob on February 19, 2016. Cris was born in Trail, BC on October 29, 1925. She left Trail after graduation to go to Normal School in Victoria, where she met Bob. Cris and Bob transferred to Vancouver where they married and remained until retirement, and then returned to Victoria. Cris taught elementary school in both Victoria and Vancouver before becoming a stay at home mom. She returned to the school system as a staff assistant in the Lord Byng High School Library for ten years before retiring. Cris will be missed by her daughter, Janet (Jim); her brothers, George, Jim and Bill (Vicky) and her extended family and friends. No service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019