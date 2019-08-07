Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Indar Singh Dhillon announces his passing away after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease on August 5, 2019, at the age of 89. Indar was born and raised in Victoria, B.C., to Amrik Singh Dhillon (deceased) and Tej Kaur Dhillon (deceased) and raised by his grandmother, Katar Kaur and grandfather, Bachan Singh. Indar will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Devinder Kaur (Rai), son, Rikhi; daughters, Sita (late Daryl), Devi; grandsons, Jaycob and Zackery. Predeceased by his brother, Phula and survived by his sister Amarjeet; and siblings, Kulmindar, Baldev, Kirpaul, Charn and Tej; sister-in-law Surjit (Tarlok) Khakh, brother-in-law Davinder and Amarjit Rai, and brother-in-law Bhajan and Surinder Sangha and their respective families. He will be warmly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. The Dhillon family would like to acknowledge the incredible care and support provided to Indar by Dr. Peter Meyer and Dr. Karen Klingenberg. And a special thank you to the Dhillon's closest friends, Charlene Kerr and Lily Rindahl for their endless support during all hours of the day. Indar had a sunny disposition with a smile that could light up any room. He loved to surround himself with family and friends and saw the goodness in all people. One of Indar's favourite leisure activities was going for a drive on Dallas Road. Indar was one of the most kind, loving, and loyal individuals that his family and friends ever knew. A funeral service in memory of Indar will be held on, August 10, 2019 at the First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Malaise Drive, doors open at 10:30 am, service begins at 11:00 am. After the funeral, there will be a prayer service, at 2:00 pm, at the Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz Ave, lunch to follow.

