MAIN, Inez "Marie" (nee Ridley) April 16th, 1955 - July 6th, 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce Marie's passing on July 6th, 2019 peacefully at home with mother Inez, brother Mark, and husband Bob at her side, after a hard fought 11 1/2 year battle with breast cancer . Marie tried to stay with us that night until her brother Danial arrived from Fort St John, but it was not to be. In 2008 Marie was diagnosed with breast cancer. On the way home after the Doctors appointment she said "This disease will not control me, I will control it." That attitude stayed true throughout the entire 11 1/2 year battle. Marie was predeceased by her father Dennis in 1996. Marie will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband Bob, mother Inez, brother Danial and family, brother Mark and family and the Main brothers and families. The family would also like to thank the medical community that rallied behind Marie on her journey, especially Dr's Bernstein, Ramsey, Prinsloo and Farias. We would also like to thank a fantastic group of nurses and workers in Campbell River cancer care and Vancouver Island home care. You are all an amazing group of professionals. Also we would like to thank all her friends from all the different groups she belonged to, that stood up with her to keep her strong during this battle. A celebration of life will be held on July 27th, 2019 from 1:00- 4:00 at the Eagles hall in Campbell River. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in Marie's name to help keep the fight of this terrible disease alive. " Rest In Peace my Sweet Girl " Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 17 to July 18, 2019

