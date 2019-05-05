SCOTT, Inez A year has passed, and its been said a mother is a daughters first best friend. If Roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me, place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her that I miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Love you forever Mom, Lorraine and family





