Born in Torrild, Denmark. Pre-deceased by her husband Knud Holme Andersen in 1992, as well as her parents Axel & Hansine Røjgaard & four brothers - Peter, Hans Christian, Hans & Knud.
Married April 30, 1948, Knud and Inga immigrated to Canada in September 1951, settling in Victoria.
Inga leaves her 6 children – Lisbeth, Ann Cooper [Keith], Axel Andersen [Deborah], Greta Witter [Ian], Karen Swanson [Larry] and John Andersen [Susannah], 8 Grandchildren – Zoe-Anne John, Natasha Gaulin [Terry] Angela Andersen, Sharlene Amerl, Rachel Witter, Sheena Witter [Darrel], Crystal Andersen and John Michael Andersen. She also leaves Great Grandchildren – Leah, Brittany, Lucas, Colten, Sarah and Stephen. In addition, she leaves numerous nephews and nieces in Canada, Denmark and Norway, together with their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to Jason Goertzen of Leading Influence [https://leadinginfluence.com
]. Inga supported Jason for years.