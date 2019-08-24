Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inge Dery. View Sign Obituary

DERY, Inge Inge passed away on August 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband Andy; Inge is survived by her children; son Robert; daughter Susanna (James); daughter-in-law Deborah and granddaughter Brianna. Born in Maribor, Slovenia to Justine and Heinrich Arlati. In her youth, Inge worked in England and Australia where she perfected her English. After seeing an advertisement for a wife in a Vienna newspaper, calling for a new life in Canada with engineer Andy Dery; Inges' mother encouraged her to reply. Shortly thereafter they met in Graz, Austria where Andy decided to buy her a ticket to Canada. They married on Boxing Day, 1964. Inge was a generous, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. We will all miss her and her delicious European baking! Thank you to the staff at the Oak Bay Lodge for everything they did for her and to Trish at Cullenswood Companion Care for being such a great friend! Donations may be made to the St. Patrick's Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Parish, 2060 Haultain St., Victoria, BC at 12:10 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with a reception to follow in the hall next door and interment to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park, 4673 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at







