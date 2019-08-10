ISRAEL, Inge July 16, 1927 - August 5, 2019 Inge Israel passed away peacefully on the afternoon of August 5th, 2019. A writer and a poet with an unquenchable curiosity, she was loved and admired by many. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Werner; her dear sister, Vivienne; her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter Pia, Ralph and Allison (Kevin) Archibald; her niece and nephews Sive, Peter and Garret Moddel; and, close extended family members Kim, Joanie, and Evan (Farrah) Hesketh, and Jon and Kevin (Paola) O'Riordan. Inge was predeceased by her loving son, Mark. Inge radiated grace, charm, strength and compassion and will be greatly missed by family and friends near and far. A celebration of Inge's remarkable life will be held at Uplands Golf Course on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 2:00pm. An opportunity to express condolences to the family is available at bit.do/IngeIsrael.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019