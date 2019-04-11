Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingeborg Gruenig. View Sign

Ingrid passed away peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital following a short illness. Predeceased by her parents, Ingrid is survived by her loving fur baby Casey and all her good friends and neighbors. Born in the Philippines, Ingrid travelled and lived in many places throughout her life settling in Victoria and retiring from the Provincial Government. Many thanks to those who cared for Ingrid in her final week, the Doctors & Nurses at Victoria General - your kindness and care was exceptional. Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 2:30 pm at the Royal Oak Burial Park and a Memorial Tea on Wednesday, April 17 at 3:00 pm in the reception room at Frist Memorial Funeral Home, 4725 Falaise Drive. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 11, 2019

