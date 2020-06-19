Mom passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of June 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Erwin and Kirsten Siewertsen, and her brother Erik. She is survived by her husband Jeff of 59 years, brother Bent (Sheila) Siewertsen and sister-in-Law Birthe Siewertsen, as well as sons Jimmy, Michael and Ken (Tracy) and granddaughter Kimberly. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, relatives in Denmark, and many close friends in the Cowichan Valley.



Inge was born in Aalborg, Denmark and immigrated to Canada as a child with her family, first settling in Nanaimo, then moving to Mill Bay where she attended and graduated from George Bonner school. Jeff and Inge started dating when she was sixteen and were married July 9, 1960 residing in Fairbridge where they started their family before moving to Cobble Hill and finally to Duncan.



Mom was passionate about her Danish heritage which showed in the Christmas Eve dinners and all the before Christmas baking and decorating she did, or just brunch with Family and Friends. Mom loved to travel, especially to hot destinations like Mexico, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Her most memorable trip was when she took Dad to Denmark to see her Family and show him the country. Eventually Mom's health slowed her down and limited her activities, she hated the idea of a walker, but gracefully accepted it. She was never one to complain about her health and was determined to continue to venture out right up until the day before her passing. Mom will be remembered for her caring spirit.



Our Family would like to thank Dr. Terlien and his medical staff who took great care of Mom over the years, the Duncan RCMP and Constable George, and H.W. Wallace Cremation & Burial. Due to the covid pandemic and by her request, there will be no service at this time. Mom's wishes were to reunite with her Father off the shores of Mill Bay.



In lieu of flowers it was her wish that donations be made to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.



Until we swim again, rest pain free, we love you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store