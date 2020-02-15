HIBBERD, Ingrid "Dale" (nee Innes) April 12, 1958 - February 10, 2020 Our beloved Dale has passed after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband, Gary. Lovingly remembered by her daughters, Jacquie and Katie; parents, Bill and Sylvia Innes; sisters, Nina (Steve), Cathy (Doug), Andrea (Rick), Stanya (Don) and brother, Bill (Gina). She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families as well as her extended family. If desired, donations to Victoria Hospice or the Cancer Clinic are appreciated. "And she's buying the stairway to Heaven" - Led Zepplin Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020