Ingrid (nee Lisson) was born in Berlin, Germany, May 18, 1937. She passed away Sept. 5, 2020, in Victoria. She is predeceased by her son, Brian Rottmann. Ingrid is survived by her son, Robert Rottmann, sister Edeltrau Leitenberger of Chatham, Ont., brother Burkhart Lisson of Waltrop, Germany, grandsons Nikolas and Owen of Colchester, Ont. She had many friends throughout her life wherever she went, who will miss her warmth and friendly smile. Thank you to all her caregivers at OB Lodge and The Summit. No service by request.



