Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iona Marjory Skinner. View Sign Obituary

SKINNER, Iona Marjory (nee Stearn) 1942 - 2020 Predeceased by her husband Allister in 2018, Iona died peacefully in Victoria General Hospital on February 5th, 2020. Born in Haddington, Scotland on October 29, 1942. After growing up in Rimbey, Alberta, Iona married Al in 1967. The newlyweds lived and worked in Asia before moving to Calgary and starting a family. Lured by the sea, the Skinners lived in Ladner, on Salt Spring Island and finally Victoria, B.C. where Al served as minister at Cordova Bay United Church and Iona enjoyed teaching English to adults. The Skinners travelled extensively and delighted in visiting family and friends they made throughout the world. A proud Scot, Iona's caring spirit was evident in the love she showered on family, friends, students and members of the church community. She found great joy in her gardening, art, reading, writing and other creative activities. Iona will be greatly missed by her daughter Andrea, her son Ian (Shera), her four brothers, extended family and many devoted friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cordova Bay United Church on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm (tartan wearing welcome). In lieu of flowers, donations made to Mount Newton Centre Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at







SKINNER, Iona Marjory (nee Stearn) 1942 - 2020 Predeceased by her husband Allister in 2018, Iona died peacefully in Victoria General Hospital on February 5th, 2020. Born in Haddington, Scotland on October 29, 1942. After growing up in Rimbey, Alberta, Iona married Al in 1967. The newlyweds lived and worked in Asia before moving to Calgary and starting a family. Lured by the sea, the Skinners lived in Ladner, on Salt Spring Island and finally Victoria, B.C. where Al served as minister at Cordova Bay United Church and Iona enjoyed teaching English to adults. The Skinners travelled extensively and delighted in visiting family and friends they made throughout the world. A proud Scot, Iona's caring spirit was evident in the love she showered on family, friends, students and members of the church community. She found great joy in her gardening, art, reading, writing and other creative activities. Iona will be greatly missed by her daughter Andrea, her son Ian (Shera), her four brothers, extended family and many devoted friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cordova Bay United Church on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm (tartan wearing welcome). In lieu of flowers, donations made to Mount Newton Centre Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close